Hoecht (knee) is questionable to face the Browns on Sunday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hoecht notched a sack and played 70 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps Week 12 versus Arizona, though he emerged from the contest with a knee injury. The third-year pro followed Tuesday's limited practice with a pair of DNPs, but Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects Hoecht to play against the Browns, per Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site. If, however, Hoecht were to miss Week 13, Keir Thomas and/or Ochaun Mathis would likely see more work.