Hoecht recorded three solo tackles and two sacks during Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Hoecht has made the most of his time on the field in the last two weeks while replacing Terrell Lewis (back), and the second-year defensive tackle was able to net the first two sacks of his career in response, including forcing a fumble from Geno Smith that was recovered by the Rams. While Lewis may return soon, Hoecht has likely forced himself into the conversation for playing time with his pair of strong performances.