Hoecht (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that he's expecting Hoecht to suit up for Sunday's contest, but he's officially listed as questionable, per Rodrigue. Hoecht has yet to practice this week though, and if he's unable to go in Week 14, Keir Thomas will likely see increased work in Los Angeles' linebacker corps.