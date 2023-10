Hoecht recorded two tackles (one solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys.

Hoecht was able to snag at least one sack for the second straight week, compiling three combined quarterback takedowns over the last two contests. Through the first eight games of the season, the 26-year-old has registered a career-high 38 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, while also deflecting a pass and forcing a fumble.