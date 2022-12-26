Hoecht recorded three tackles (two solo), 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and one tackle for loss during Sunday's 51-14 victory against the Broncos.

Hoecht's fifth straight game as a starter for the Rams paid dividends again for the second-year linebacker, as he recorded a full sack of Russell Wilson late in the third quarter, then one play later split another sack with Jonah Williams. In the five-game span that Hoecht has had an increased role, he boasts 22 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.