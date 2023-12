Hoecht (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Hoecht popped up on the Rams' injury report Wednesday after logging a limited session. He did not practice Thursday or Friday but head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that he expected Hoecht to be available for Week 13, per Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site. Hoecht has 55 tackles (29 solo), including 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 11 games this season.