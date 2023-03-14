Hoecht will remain in Los Angeles after the Rams picked up his exclusive rights free agent tender, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Hoecht played at outside linebacker for the back third of last season after Aaron Donald (ankle) was lost for the final stretch of the campaign. In his expanded role, the 25-year-old was impressive enough for the Rams to offer him a tender and ultimately prevent him from negotiating with other teams. It appears likely that Hoecht could remain in his role as an outside linebacker headed into the 2023 season. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder finished last season with 36 tackles (23 solo), 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.