Thomas (illness) practiced in full Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Thomas was held out of Thursday's session after falling ill, but looks to be set to play in Week 17. Thomas is more of a special teams player than anything else, so do not expect him to make much offensive impact during Sunday's season finale.

