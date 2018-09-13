The injury report indicates Thomas is battling a hip injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports. He could be sidelined "weeks" because of the issue, Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star reports.

Head coach Sean McVay suggested Wednesday that a groin injury was the culprit behind Thomas' absence, but the official injury report indicates otherwise. Regardless, Thomas is set to miss extended time because of the issue and can likely be ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals. The Rams added some depth at the position Wednesday by re-signing JoJo Natson.