Thomas caught his only target for 12 yards during Sunday's 24-7 loss to Minnesota.

After serving a four-game suspension to start the season, this was just the second contest Thomas has suited up for. He only saw the field for eight offensive snaps Sunday, too. At this stage of the game, the second-year receiver is too far down the depth chart and playing too sparingly to be a viable fantasy option in the majority of settings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories