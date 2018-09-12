Head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Thomas suffered a groin injury in the season-opening win over the Raiders that could sideline the wideout for "weeks," Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star reports.

Thomas only played 12 snaps -- all on special teams -- in the 33-13 victory, but that was apparently enough for the 24-year-old to get banged up. Given McVay's comments, it seems rather unlikely that Thomas will practice this week or play Sunday against the Cardinals, but the Rams may not make a formal ruling on his status until Friday. In addition to Thomas, fellow depth wideout Pharoh Cooper (ankle) also appears in store for a multi-week absence, which could prompt the Rams to add another receiver to the roster.