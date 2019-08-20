Rams' Mike Thomas: Could have role as receiver
Head coach Sean McVay believes Thomas can contribute as a receiver this season.
Thomas has only suited up for 24 games through his first three years in the league, but he's impressed McVay this offseason and is a proven contributor on special teams. The Rams are loaded with receivers, so it's unlikely Thomas makes a major splash in the passing attack, and it's best to continue taking a wait-and-see approach with him.
