Head coach Sean McVay believes Thomas can contribute as a receiver this season.

Thomas has only suited up for 24 games through his first three years in the league, but he's impressed McVay this offseason and is a proven contributor on special teams. The Rams are loaded with receivers, so it's unlikely Thomas makes a major splash in the passing attack, and it's best to continue taking a wait-and-see approach with him.

