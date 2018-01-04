Rams' Mike Thomas: Doubtful for Saturday
Thomas (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's wild-card game against the Falcons, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
The Rams rested most of their primary skill-position talent Week 17, giving Thomas and others a rare opportunity for significant run. Thomas took advantage of the situation, with a team-leading 75 yards on three receptions. He emerged from the contest with an ankle injury, though, which kept him away from the practice field this week. Due to his status, he's a near guarantee to land on the inactive list Saturday.
