Rams' Mike Thomas: Expected to see limited action
Thomas will return from his four-game suspension as the seventh receiver on the Rams' depth chart, Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Rams opted not to bump any receivers from their 53-man roster when Thomas was activated from his suspension, so he will now be hard pressed to find the field early on. It will likely take an injury or poor play from a few other receivers ahead of the 30-year-old on the depth chart before he gets much run.
