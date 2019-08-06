Rams' Mike Thomas: Impressing in camp
Thomas' explosiveness and receiving skills have caught head coach Sean McVay's attention, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.
A Week 1 groin injury ended Thomas' 2018 campaign, and he was also limited to just eight contests in 2017 because of a PED suspension and an ankle injury. While his work on special teams gives him a legitimate shot at cracking the 53-man roster to open the year, and McVay's comments are endorsing, Thomas remains off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings until proven otherwise.
