Rams coach Sean McVay said Sunday that Thomas is day-to-day after entering the concussion protocol, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thomas didn't suit up for the Rams' first preseason game against the Cowboys, but he caught four of six targets for 49 yards before sustaining the head injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Raiders. The second-year receiver is already going to miss the first four games of the season because of a PED suspension, so his entry into the concussion protocol isn't going to help his case for picking up meaningful snaps once he's reinstated. As it stands, it seems unlikely that Thomas will carve out a large enough role in the Rams' passing attack to be a serviceable fantasy asset in 2017.