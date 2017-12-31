Thomas is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers with an ankle injury, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thomas had potential opportunities in Week 17 with starting receivers Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins not expected to see many snaps, but he exited with the ankle injury in the first half. The 23-year-old was already buried on the Rams' depth chart and his absence shouldn't spark significant changes to the team's offense Sunday.