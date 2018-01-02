Rams' Mike Thomas: Leads team in receiving in Week 17
Thomas caught three of four targets for a team-high 75 yards in the Rams' 34-13 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
The Rams held out their top three wideouts -- Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp -- in Week 17 in order to preserve them for the playoffs, affording extended snaps to a number of depth receivers. Despite briefly departing with an ankle injury, Thomas capitalized on the increased opportunity, outpacing all other Rams pass catchers by 45 yards during the contest. The bulk of Thomas' damage came on a 50-yard strike down the sideline in the second half. Look for Thomas to see only limited usage in the Rams' first-round playoff matchup against the Falcons if he's not inactive for the game as a healthy scratch.
