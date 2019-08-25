Thomas brought in all three of his targets for 76 yards in the Rams' 10-6 preseason win over the Broncos on Saturday.

Thomas notched a game-high 51-yard reception to help stake him to the team lead in receiving yards for the contest. The four-year pro only has eight catches over 24 career games and has primarily seen time on special teams, but head coach Sean McVay has talked up the possibility of Thomas seeing more time from scrimmage during the coming season if he latches on to a roster spot.