Thomas started and caught his only target for 12 yards during Saturday's 14-3 preseason loss to Oakland. He was on the field for 17 of 59 offensive snaps.

The Rams have their receiver depth chart solidified at the top with Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds, so Thomas is battling to make the 53-man roster. He's having a strong preseason and has been a solid contributor on special teams in the past, so there's a legitimate chance Thomas opens the season on the team's roster.