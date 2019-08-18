Rams' Mike Thomas: Makes two catches against Cowboys
Thomas caught two of five targets for 23 yards during Saturday's 14-10 preseason loss against the Cowboys.
Although Thomas finished third on the team in targets, he did little with his looks outside of a 20-yard gain. He practically doubled his output from the preseason opener, but his production was still quite pedestrian even in the absence of many of the regular skill position players. Thomas is facing an uphill battle to make a team that already has a deep group of wideouts and will look to support his case in Saturday's matchup with the Broncos.
