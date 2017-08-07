Thomas (suspension) was removed from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list Monday, Aiden reports.

Thomas' removal from the PUP list means that he'll be able to return to action Week 5 following his four-game PED ban. Thomas isn't expected to have any major role this season, but it's still early and he'll have the entire preseason to prove his worth.

