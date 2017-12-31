Rams' Mike Thomas: Returns from ankle injury
Thomas (ankle) has returned to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas exited earlier in the first half with the ankle injury and was deemed questionable to return, but came back to make a 50-yard reception down the sideline from quarterback Sean Mannion.
