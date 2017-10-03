Play

Thomas (suspension) had his suspension lifted by the Commissioner on Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Thomas can now join the Rams' 53-man roster after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy. The second-year receiver could be hard-pressed to find meaningful snaps with the Rams' offense that currently leads the league in points scored.

