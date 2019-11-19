Thomas played a season-high 20 offensive snaps Sunday in the Rams' 17-7 win over the Bears, finishing with one catch for nine yards on three targets.

After playing almost exclusively on special teams while drawing just one target through the Rams' first 10 games, Thomas saw his profile on offense grow out of necessity with Los Angeles down two of its top three receivers in Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Robert Woods (personal). Coach Sean McVay expressed optimism that Cooks would be back for the Rams' Week 12 game against the Ravens, a development that would leave no room for Thomas in three-receiver sets.