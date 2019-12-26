Play

Thomas missed Thursday's practice with an illness, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

There's been no news as to the nature or seriousness of the illness as of yet. Thomas has been primarily a special teams player this season and has seen just seven offensive snaps over the last five weeks.

