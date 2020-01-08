Rams' Mike Thomas: Totals two catches
Thomas had two receptions for 14 yards in 16 games this season.
The 25-year-old was limited to playing special teams for most of the season, accruing only 34 offensive snaps all year. Thomas' rookie deal is now completed, and he had 10 catches for 144 yards with one lost fumble in 40 games over his four seasons with the Rams.
