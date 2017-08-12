Rams' Mike Thomas: Unlikely to play Saturday
Thomas is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.
Thomas was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list earlier in the week, but it sounds like the Rams will hold off on allowing him to take the field just yet. He will miss the first four games of the season due to a PED suspension. The second year receiver does not have a role locked up with the club yet, so he will need to make an impression as the preseason progresses.
