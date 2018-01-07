Thomas (ankle) is officially inactive for Saturday night's wild-card game against the Falcons, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Thomas was listed as doubtful after not practicing this week, so this result was to be expected. The 23-year-old sustained the injury in Week 17 against the 49ers and currently has no official timetable for his return.

