Thomas worked with the second-team offense at June minicamp, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official website reports.

With Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp locked in as starters, Josh Reynolds (shoulder) expected to retain the No. 4 role and Pharoh Cooper coming off a Pro Bowl appearance as a return specialist, Thomas needs to compete with a slew of young players for what likely will be one roster spot. The 2016 sixth-round pick has caught eight passes in 24 NFL games, getting most of his snaps on special teams.