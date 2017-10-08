Play

Alexander (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The decision is a curious one, as Alexander wasn't listed on the injury report this week. He'll join fellow starting safety Lamarcus Joyner (groin) on the sideline, which will allow Cody Davis and John Johnson to serve as the Rams' top safeties in Week 5.

