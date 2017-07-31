Rams' Mo Alexander: Taken off NFI list Saturday
Alexander (hip) was removed from the non-football injury list Saturday, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.
The development allowed Alexander to make his first training camp appearance on the practice field. His reps during the offseason program were impacted by a hip injury, but the ailment appears to be a thing of the past. He'll now begin preparations to start at strong safety for the Rams in 2017.
