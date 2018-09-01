The Rams officially placed Fox (knee) on injured reserve Friday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Fox tore his ACL during OTAs in May, so this comes as no surprise. Although he saw an increased role in 2017, tallying 19 total tackles and 2.5 sacks across 16 games, he will watch his third NFL season from the sidelines.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...