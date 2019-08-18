Rams' Morgan Fox: Plays 21 snaps against Cowboys
Fox assisted on a tackle and was on the field for 21 defensive snaps against Dallas during Saturday's 14-10 loss.
The defensive end missed all of the 2018 season after tearing his ACL during OTAs last year and is currently on the roster bubble for Week 1. If he does make the team, Fox is unlikely to receive enough playing time to make an impact in most IDP settings.
