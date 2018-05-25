Fox (knee) suffered a torn ACL during OTAs on Thursday,Tom Pelissero of NFL.comreports.

Fox's third season is likely over before it got started with the news of his severe knee injury Thursday. He saw an increased role in 2017, racking up 19 total tackles and 2.5 sacks while appearing in all 16 games. The Rams are loaded on the edge, but Fox's absence could be felt on special teams.

