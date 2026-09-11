Garrett said after Thursday night's loss to the 49ers that his knee is not 100 percent healthy, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Garrett posted no stats in the box score in his Rams debut Thursday, and it was the first time since the 2018 season that he didn't even record a single quarterback pressure in a game. "This was the worst version of myself that I've put out there, and I've got to be better," Garrett said. The star edge rusher missed most of training camp and the entire preseason tending to a knee injury. He'll have 10 days to get ready for Week 2 against the Giants.