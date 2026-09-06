Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Garrett (knee) will practice Sunday, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Garrett didn't play during the preseason and missed much of training camp while dealing with swelling in his left knee, but the star edge rusher looks like he still has a decent chance of suiting up in Thursday's season opener versus the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. The Rams won't reveal the extent of Garrett's practice activity until they publish their first injury report of the season Monday, and McVay said that he will provide an update on Garrett's game status Tuesday.