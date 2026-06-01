Rams' Myles Garrett: Being dealt to Rams

The Browns agreed to trade Garrett to the Rams on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Garrett will bolster a win-now Rams team, while the rebuilding Browns get back Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick. The reigning NFL DPOY set the league record with 23.0 sacks in the 2025 regular season, and he should have even more opportunities to rush the passer on a Rams team that's expected to play with the lead much more often than the Browns have in recent years.