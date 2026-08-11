Rams' Myles Garrett: Dealing with swelling in knee

Coach Sean McVay said after Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys that Garrett didn't take part due to swelling in his knee, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett missed some time early in training camp due to what McVay called at the time "soreness in his lower half," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. Now, the location of the injury has become known, and McVay added Tuesday that Garrett is "85 percent," which is the reason for the cautious approach with the pass rusher to date. Garrett still has one month to get back to full health for the Rams' Week 1 matchup with the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, Sept. 10.