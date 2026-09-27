Garrett (knee) is facing a six-week recovery from surgery on his left knee, but the pass rusher is determined to be back before then, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN reports.

Garrett required a knee scope after Week 1 and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 17. He's already missed one game as a result and must sit out at least three more contests while on the list, but Rapoport's report indicates his rehab may extend beyond the Rams' Week 6 road matchup with the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 18.