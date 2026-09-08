Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Garrett (knee) will be "ready to go" for Thursday's season opener versus the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register reports.

Garrett missed extensive time in training camp and didn't see any preseason action while contending with swelling in his left knee, but the injury was always viewed as a minor concern and nothing that would seriously jeopardize his availability for Week 1. The Rams could still look to limit Garrett's practice reps leading up to the season opener to keep him fresh, but the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year should be handle something close to full complement of snaps in his team debut. However, Garrett will have to wait at least one more week to team up with star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who didn't make the trip to Melbourne while he works to regain full conditioning after recently ending a two-year retirement.