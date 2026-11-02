Coach Sean McVay indicated Monday that Garrett (knee) is on track to practice this week, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett hasn't practiced since aggravating a left knee injury in the Rams' season-opener, a setback that was followed by arthroscopic surgery. Once the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year re-takes the practice field, the Rams will have a 21-day window in which to restore Garrett to their active roster. It remains to be seen if this weekend's game against the Commanders is in play, but either way Garrett's looming return to the lineup, whenever it happens, will be a major boost to the Rams defense.