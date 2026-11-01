The Rams are optimistic that Garrett (knee) will be able to return to practice in Week 9, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Garrett hasn't practiced since aggravating a left knee injury in the Rams' season-opening loss to the 49ers in Australia and then undergoing arthroscopic surgery. Though head coach Sean McVay has been non-committal on a potential target date for Garrett's return, the star edge rusher will take a notable step toward playing once the Rams officially open his 21-day practice window. Even if he's back on the field for the start of Week 9 prep, Garrett is far from a lock to play next Sunday in Washington versus the Commanders, as the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year may need more than three practices to get himself back in playing condition following a seven-week layoff from action.