Garrett (knee) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garrett was contained to work on the side with the Rams' training staff, at best, during training camp due to swelling in his knee. He recently mixed into drills this past weekend as the team prepared for the trip to Melbourne, Australia, and while he was listed as a DNP on Tuesday, he was listed as FP on L.A.'s final Week 1 injury report, setting the stage for him to make his Rams debut Thursday against the 49ers.