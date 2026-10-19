Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Garrett (knee) won't have his 21-day practice window opened this week, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

The Rams haven't indicated that Garrett has experienced any setbacks since undergoing arthroscopic left knee surgery following the team's Week 1 loss to the 49ers in Australia, but he looks like he'll need more time to complete his rehab before getting back on the field for practice. The ongoing absence of Garrett will continue to loom large heading into Sunday's game against the Raiders, especially with one of the Rams' other key pass rushers (defensive tackle Kobie Turner) set to join Garrett on injured reserve after sustaining a groin injury in the Week 6 loss to the Cardinals.