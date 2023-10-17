The Rams signed Gaskin off the Vikings' practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) both seemingly trending toward absences for Sunday's game against the Steelers, the Rams bolstered their running-back room Tuesday with the signings of Gaskin and Royce Freeman, the latter of whom was promoted from Los Angeles' practice squad. Given that Freeman and the lone other healthy back on the 53-man roster -- rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans -- have combined to play six snaps on offense over the five total games in which they've suited up this season, neither may be guaranteed work over Gaskin, despite being in the organization longer. Gaskin shouldn't require much time to get up to speed with the Rams' offensive concepts given his recent stint in Minnesota under head coach Kevin O'Connell, a disciple of the Sean McVay coaching tree.