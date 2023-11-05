Gaskin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

After being signed off the Vikings' practice squad Week 7, Gaskin was inactive for the Rams' ensuing game against the Steelers, but he proceeded to suit up for last week's loss to the Cowboys. However, Gaskin's snaps were limited strictly to special teams in that game, and he'll be out of the mix entirely for Week 9 while the Rams keep rookie Zach Evans active as their No. 3 back behind Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman.