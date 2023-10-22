The Rams are expected to make Gaskin a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Los Angeles backfield has been shaken up this week after its top two members -- Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) -- both landed on injured reserve after sustaining injuries in the Week 6 win over Arizona, but Gaskin doesn't look as though he'll get an immediate opportunity to contribute to his new team. After Gaskin was signed off the Vikings' practice squad Tuesday, the Rams want to give the 26-year-old more time to get acclimated to the offense before potentially having him make his team debut Week 8 at Dallas. The Rams are expected to make rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans and practice-squad call-ups Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson their active backs against the Steelers, but Gaskin could end up getting a chance to take on a notable role Week 8 if none of Freeman, Henderson and Evans are able to distinguish themselves this weekend. Schefter suggests that while Freeman is the team's likely starter versus Pittsburgh, Freeman and Henderson will combine to handle the "majority of the workload," with Evans being "sprinkled in" as the No. 3 option out of the backfield.