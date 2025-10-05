Landman registered 14 tackles (eight solo) and three pass defenses during the Rams' 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

Landman was all over the field in Thursday's loss, playing 90 snaps (82 on defense, eight on special teams) while leading the Rams in total tackles, solo tackles and pass defenses. Landman saw his playing time fluctuate in 2024 with the Falcons, but he has played at least 90 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps in each of the first five games of the regular season and has emerged as a key piece to the defense. He has 41 tackles (22 solo), four pass defenses, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries this season.