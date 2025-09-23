Landman registered three tackles (one solo) and a fumble recovery during the Rams' 33-26 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Landman jumped on a loose ball that was caused by a Jared Verse sack on Jalen Hurts early in the third quarter, which led to a Kyren Williams 10-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford one play later. Landman has forced or recovered a fumble in each of the first three games of the regular season, and his 21 total tackles is tied with Kamren Kinchens for second most on the Rams behind Kamren Curl (26).